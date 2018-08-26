Kourtney Kardashian Sizzles During Post-Breakup Vacation In Mexico: 'I Take All The Shine'

Kourtney Kardashian is bringing the heat!

The 39-year-old mom of three flaunted her toned body in a metallic purple swimsuit while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with her girlfriends. "Sometimes I take all the shine," Kourtney wrote alongside a photo of her posing in an outdoor shower.

sometimes i take all the shine

She also captioned another post "¿Hablas español?" as she hit a sexy pose on a rock wall.

¿hablas español?

The "Keeping Up the Kardashians" star has been enjoying a getaway south of the border with pals Amanda Lee, Stephanie Shepherd, Sarah Howard and makeup artist Hrush Achemyan following her breakup with Younes Bendjima earlier this month.

-- Gabi Duncan

