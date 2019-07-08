Kourtney Kardashian’s Daughter Penelope Hits Up IHOP In Stretch Limo For 7th Birthday

Penelope Disick is 7 years old and living her best life!

Kourtney Kardashian pulled out all the stops for her only daughter’s birthday, arranging for a Mercedes Benz stretch limo to take her and her friends to IHOP in their pajamas.

Penelope’s aunts Kim and Khloe Kardashian dutifully documented the luxurious outing on their Instagram Stories.

“Wow! Oh my goodness!” Khloe cheered as the girls rolled up to the restaurant, Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber’s “I Don’t Care” blasting from inside the car.

“Look who is here in this raging limo!” Kim gushed.

The driver opened the butterfly-style doors, and Penelope and her girlfriends – including cousin North West – exited in their cutest PJs.

At the breakfast table, the birthday girl and her friends dined on chicken fingers and pancakes – and even tried to apply makeup to baby True!

Kim also snapped a video of herself sifting through Penelope’s purse, which was full of KKW products.

“You know, P? You really are a good supporter,” the makeup mogul told her niece, before throwing in a little good-natured shade at Kourt.

“Where did you get my lipstick? Did you steal it from Mom? Because you know, she never opens her press boxes,” she deadpanned. “Anyway, should I just send them to you?”

After eating breakfast, everyone traveled back to Kourtney’s house, where the cousins all posed for photos in front of a bouquet of balloons.

While it didn’t appear that Kris Jenner attended the girls’ day out, the momager made sure to honor Penelope’s milestone on social media.

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Penelope!!!!!!” she wrote on Instagram. “You are the sunshine of our lives and I am so blessed to have you to love and watch you grow up!!! Thank you for bringing me so much joy and being the best sister, daughter, granddaughter and cousin!!! I love you so much my little P … #happybirthdaypenelope#lovebug #love.”

P’s dad, Scott Disick, also joined in the celebration.

“Happy birthday to my little angel who shows me what life’s about every single day,” he wrote. “Love u 2 much poosh.”