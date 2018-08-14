Kourtney Kardashian's Ex Gets Roasted By 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Jax Tayor In The Gym

(Instagram)
The "Kardashian Kurse" has claimed another victim.
Younes Bendjima just can't seem to catch a break after getting dumped by Kourtney Kardashian. Last week, the 25-year-old model was slammed by Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian on social media amidst reports of a split from Kourt. Now, another reality star is roasting a newly single Younes – Jax Taylor.
In a post shared to his Instagram Stories on Monday, the "Vanderpump Rules" star caught Younes working out at a normal gym and snapped a sneaky mirror selfie. Jax couldn't help but poke fun at the fact that it's a far cry from the glamorous Kardashian lifestyle Younes was accustomed to!
"When Kourtney Kardashian dumps you and you have to slum it like the rest of us at a normal gym," he captioned the pic. "No more [Fiji] diamond water either. Got to drink that smart water now."
Ouch!
Kourtney and Younes called it quits after two years of dating. The relationship appeared to be sour after the 25-year-old publicly slammed the 39-year-old when she showed off her curves in a bikini-clad Instagram post.
The 39-year-old momma appears to be living her best life post-split. While her ex hit the "normal" gym, Kourt shared a sizzling snap of her bikini bod in a hot tub to her Instagram on Monday.
"Detox," she captioned the pic.
You can't keep a good Kardashian down!