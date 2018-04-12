Kris Jenner Breaks Her Silence On Khloe Kardashian's Baby Girl: 'Blessed!'

Kris Jenner says she's been blessed three times over after the arrival of her daughter, Khloe Kardashian's baby girl on Thursday. Kris took to Instagram to share her excitement over being a grandma again.
She posted a video of her daughter, Kendall Jenner (who is her only child who not have a child!) saying "baby" over and over again. She captioned the snap, "BLESSED!!! #Repost @wmag ・・・ When three of your sisters give birth in under a year. Congratulations to @KhloeKardashian on welcoming another girl to the KarJenner clan."
Kris is officially the first member of the Kardashian crew to publicly comment on Khloe's bundle of joy. And while the momager didn't reveal Khloe's baby girl's name, it seems like the family is happier than ever to have another little girl. Sources told Access that the baby is happy and mom Kris, Khloe's baby daddy Tristan Thompson, and sister Kim Kardashian were all on tap for the baby's birth.
But the happy moment definitely hasn't been easy for the reality fam. Earlier this week pictures and video surfaced of Tristan allegedly cheating on Khloe. Khloe and Tristan have not commented on the photos or video, but the news had to hurt.
