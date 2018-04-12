Kris Jenner Breaks Her Silence On Khloe Kardashian's Baby Girl: 'Blessed!'

Kris Jenner says she's been blessed three times over after the arrival of her daughter, Khloe Kardashian's baby girl on Thursday. Kris took to Instagram to share her excitement over being a grandma again.

She posted a video of her daughter, Kendall Jenner (who is her only child who not have a child!) saying "baby" over and over again. She captioned the snap, "BLESSED!!! #Repost @wmag ・・・ When three of your sisters give birth in under a year. Congratulations to @KhloeKardashian on welcoming another girl to the KarJenner clan."