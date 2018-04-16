Kris Jenner Reveals The Meaning Behind Khloé Kardashian's Baby Girl's Name, True Thompson

"I'm so excited to welcome my precious little granddaughter True!!!" Kris wrote. "FUN FACT… my Grandfather's name on my Dad's side was True Otis Houghton….my Dad's name was Robert True Houghton…so i am so excited Khloe named her daughter True!!! #lovebug #familytradition #family @true"

In addition to the family significance, Kris' heartfelt message also revealed the Kardashian family's newest addition already has her own Instagram account! Although no pictures have been posted, baby True has already amassed over 50K followers within a few hours!