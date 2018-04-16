Kris Jenner Reveals The Meaning Behind Khloé Kardashian's Baby Girl's Name, True Thompson

True Thompson is carrying on the family tradition!
Shortly after Khloé Kardashian revealed her newborn daughter's cute name on Instagram on Monday, Kris Jenner shared her own post explaining the sentimental meaning behind the baby's unique moniker.
"I'm so excited to welcome my precious little granddaughter True!!!" Kris wrote. "FUN FACT… my Grandfather's name on my Dad's side was True Otis Houghton….my Dad's name was Robert True Houghton…so i am so excited Khloe named her daughter True!!! #lovebug #familytradition #family @true"
In addition to the family significance, Kris' heartfelt message also revealed the Kardashian family's newest addition already has her own Instagram account! Although no pictures have been posted, baby True has already amassed over 50K followers within a few hours!
The 33-year-old "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star welcomed her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson on Thursday, April 12, in Cleveland amid reports the NBA player cheated on her with multiple women.
While the new mom has yet to comment on the reports, fans were quick to speculate that Khloé was making a statement with the name True Thompson and throwing shade at her baby daddy for his alleged infidelity.
WATCH: Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Scandal: The Aftermath
However, according to Kris, it's just all about family!