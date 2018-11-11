Kris Jenner Wears Her Sunglasses At Night & Indoors At 2018 People's Choice Awards

In case you were curious about who the coolest Kardashain-Jenner is? Well, it's Kris Jenner!

Because the matriarch just hit the 2018 People's Choice Awards looking like a bad** by wearing her sunglasses indoors all night long! Mama Kris joined her daughters, Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Kendall as they accepted Reality TV Show Of 2018 at the award show on Sunday.

Kris was dressed in all black and stood by her daughters as they accepted the award. Noticeably absent was Kylie Jenner, who appeared to skip out on the show.

The Kardashians took time during their acceptance speech to recognize all the firefighter's who have been help battle the blazes that nearly engulfed their Calabasas and Hidden Hills, California homes. Kris looked somber and Kim thanked the first responders for all their help this past week.

But seriously, we can't stop staring at Kris wearing her sunglasses inside all night long! Somewhere Will Smith ala "Men In Black" is applauding her.

