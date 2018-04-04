Kristen Bell Shares A Pic From Her Wedding To Dax Shepard 'Just Because'

With all the recent divorce drama in Hollywood lately, it's nice to see one couple staying strong!
Kristen Bell shared this sweet snap from her wedding day to Dax Shepard on Tuesday night "just because." In the black and white snap, the couple is sharing a kiss and Dax is wearing a tux an Kristen is rocking a black dress. She captioned the photo, "On our wedding day. Just cuz. 💍🔔♥️."
The duo famously exchanged vows in 2013 in a no-muss, no-fuss civil ceremony at the courthouse in Los Angeles, which cost them only $142. Kristen has previously shared this funny photo from their sweet "I dos" where Dax teased her for crying during the wedding.
She captioned the funny photo, "#tbt to when I cried at our wedding and @daxshepard thought it was really funny."
The happy couple share daughters, Delta and Lincoln.
Seriously, these two are exactly what we need right now, given the fact that some of our fave couples like Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan-Tatum just split.