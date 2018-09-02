Kristen Bell Writes Emotional Tribute To Husband Dax Shepard On His 14th 'Sobriety Birthday'

Kristen Bell is showering her man with love as he reaches a very important milestone.
"The Good Place" star penned a moving Instagram post to her husband, Dax Shepard, on Saturday in celebration of the 14th anniversary of his sobriety.
"To the man [who] mocked me when in our wedding photos because I cried too many tears of joy, who wore a baby bjorn for 2 straight years to show his girls how to be adventurous as possible," she began the love letter.
Attached to the note were funny photos taken throughout their marriage – including one of Dax fake-sobbing at their nuptials and another of him carrying one of their daughter's as he played mini golf.
"I know how much you loved using. I know how much it got in your way. And I know, because I saw, how hard you worked to live without it,” she continued. "I will forever be in awe of your dedication, and the level of fierce moral inventory you perform on yourself, like an emotional surgery, every single night."
Kristen further commended her husband for never failing to "make amends" and guiding her and their friends "with open ears and tough love."
"You have become fertilizer in the garden of our life, encouraging everyone to grow," she wrote.
Finally, the "CHIPS" actress expressed how inspired she is by Dax's candidness about his past struggles with addiction.
"I'm so proud never been ashamed of your story, but instead shared it widely, with the hope it might inspire someone else to become the best version of themselves," she wrote. "You have certainly inspired me to do so."
"I love you more than I ever thought I could love anyone, and I want you to know, I see you," she continued. "I see how hard you work. [Your] hard work benefits all of us, and you set an excellent example of how to be human."
In September 2012 – eight years into his sobriety journey – Dax opened up to Playboy about his past struggles with drugs and alcohol, which spiked in between film projects in the beginning of his career.
"I just loved to get f***ed-up – drinking, cocaine, opiates, marijuana, diet pills, pain pills, everything," the "Armchair Expert" host admitted. "Mostly my love was Jack Daniel’s and cocaine. I was famous for going out on Thursday night to have a couple of beers, and that just led all the way to Saturday night. … I lived for going down the rabbit hole of meeting weird people. Of course, come Monday I would be tallying up all the different situations, and each one was progressively more dangerous. I got lucky in that I didn’t go to jail."
In 2016, Kristen spoke to E! News about how Dax enlightened her about the realities of addiction.
"Seeing the world through his eyes has really opened mine to knowing that it is a disease and nobody is choosing to drink more than others," she shared. "They are doing it because of a variety of reasons and they deserve the attention of a mental health professional, and not the county jail or however else we're choosing to pretend we're fixing the problem."
Kristen's sweet Instagram note wasn't the only surprise she had in store for her husband on the 14th anniversary of his sobriety. The 38-year-old treated Dax to a tour of the King's Hawaiian factory with their mutual friend, Monica Padman.
"Best sober birthday present ever … I ate 8 STRAIGHT oughta the oven," the podcast host captioned an Instagram shot of his wife and Monica arm in arm in the factory. "2 more upstairs, and 3 at home. 13 all-in for one day is an accomplishment I will not soon forget. Also, the fact that Kristen looks like a scientist and @mlpadman looks like she's on a kindergarten field trip just makes my heart swell to dangerous levels."