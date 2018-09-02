Kristen Bell Writes Emotional Tribute To Husband Dax Shepard On His 14th 'Sobriety Birthday'

Kristen Bell is showering her man with love as he reaches a very important milestone.

"The Good Place" star penned a moving Instagram post to her husband, Dax Shepard, on Saturday in celebration of the 14th anniversary of his sobriety.

"To the man [who] mocked me when in our wedding photos because I cried too many tears of joy, who wore a baby bjorn for 2 straight years to show his girls how to be adventurous as possible," she began the love letter.

Attached to the note were funny photos taken throughout their marriage – including one of Dax fake-sobbing at their nuptials and another of him carrying one of their daughter's as he played mini golf.

