Kristen Bell's Daughter Belts Out 'Frozen's' 'Let It Go' In Her Underwear

Kristen Bell may have found the newest leading lady for "Frozen 2!"
Kristen Bell, who is famous for playing the voice of Princess Anna in the animated film "Frozen," treated her Instagram followers to a video of her daughter Delta belting the hit song "Let It Go" from the movie.
The mother-of-two captured her 3-year-old kiddo from the waist down performing a rather loud rendition of the catchy tune.
"No pants, no problem- the show must go on," "The Good Place" actress captioned the video.
Did the announcement of a sequel to the popular Disney flick prompt this half-naked sing along? We don’t judge!
The release date for "Frozen 2" has been set for November 27, 2019.