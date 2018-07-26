Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott & Ella Balinska Set To Star In New 'Charlie's Angels' Movie

Heaven must be missing three more angels. Meet the kickass ladies suiting up for the new "Charlie's Angels" movie!

On Thursday, Sony announced that Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska will helm the upcoming action flick. Elizabeth Banks is set to direct, produce and write the film, as well as starring as Bosley – the Angels' liaison who has historically been played by a man.

In the franchise's latest installment, Kristen, Naomi and Ella are just one of the squads in Charlie's agency fighting crime around the world, meaning Charlie's Angels has expanded since 2003's "Full Throttle."

"Charlie's Angels, for me, is one of the original brands to celebrate the empowered woman since its debut in the 70s," Elizabeth told The Wrap. "This film honors the legacy of Charles Townsend and his agency while introducing a new era of modern and global Angels. I couldn't be more excited to work with Kristen, Naomi and Ella to bring this chapter to fans around the world."