Kristen Wiig And Maya Rudolph Break Out Into Silly Song During 2020 Oscars Bit

Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph gave an Oscar-winning performance at the 92nd Academy Awards!

The comedians took the stage at the 2020 Oscars to tag-team as co-presenters – and the pair did not disappoint during their silly bit.

“I’m ticked off, you know? You guys don’t want to know what’s going on,” Kristen told the star-studded audience. “We’re sorry, we’re too upset. We’re too upset to do this. Sorry,” Maya added.

“Tonight we will be honoring the work– You know what? I can’t do it,” Kristen said, as she and Maya began to walk off stage.

But, of course, it was all a joke!

“We just know there are a lot of directors here tonight,” Kristen noted. “We just wanted them to know we do more than comedy,” Maya jokingly added.

The little sketch was all in in service of announcing Best Production Design, which went to Nancy Haigh and Barbara Ling for their work on “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

And the Kristen and Maya just kept delivering the punchlines!

“We can’t just skip right to the award,” Maya stated as her former “SNL” co-star rolled right into the announcing the nominees for Best Costume Design.

“Well, maybe we don’t say it — maybe we sing it,” Kristen exclaimed right before belting out a medley of clothing-related songs, including the classic hit, “These Boots Are Made For Walkin'” and “Thong Song.”

The ladies then announced that the Oscar went to “Little Women’s” Jacqueline Durran.