Kristen Wiig Will Play Villain Cheetah In 'Wonder Woman 2,' Patty Jenkins Confirms

Kristen Wigg is joining "Wonder Woman 2" as the villain, Cheetah, director Patty Jenkins confirmed via Twitter on Friday.

"So excited to confirm the most thrilling news. Yes! It’s true! So incredibly lucky to welcome the sensationally talented Kristen Wiig to our Wonder Woman family. Can't wait to finally work with one of my favorites. And SO excited by what we have planned. #Cheetah!!! @GalGadot pic.twitter.com/Gn0jICiIAH," Patty tweeted.







