Kristin Cavallari Reflects On Her Brother Michael's Death On The 3 Year Anniversary: 'This Year Is One Of The Hardest'

Kristin Cavallari is reflecting on the loss of her brother Michael on the three year anniversary of his death.



"Home from a busy morning and thinking of my brother. Today is the 3 year anniversary of his passing and I think this year is one of the hardest- as it’s real now. He’s not coming back and the shock is finally gone. Today and every single day, Mikey, we miss you," Kristin wrote alongside a photo with her brother where they are both toasting with drinks in their hand.

The pair definitely had a close bond, and Kristin revealed to Access in an interview last year that after losing her brother she went through a roller coaster of emotions.

Michael died at 30 years old of hypothermia after he crashed his car during frigid temperatures while passing through a rocky and rural part of southern Utah, Access confirmed at the time.

Grand County Sheriff Steven White told Access Hollywood Michael Cavallari – who went missing in late November after his vehicle was found abandoned off Interstate 70 in Utah – was found thanks to the efforts of both ground and dog search teams.

"They sort of convened at the same place at the same time," White told Access a the time, noting that approximately 30 people were involved in the search on the day they found Michael's body. "Nobody gave up until we found him."

Michael's death came at a particularly emotional time for Kristin, who had just given birth to her daughter Saylor just four days before her brother's death.

Our hearts go out to Kristin on this difficult day.

