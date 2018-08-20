Kristin Cavallari, Whitney Port & Lo Bosworth Skip 'The Hills' Reunion: See The Trailer For 'The Hills: New Beginnings'

MTV is bringing back "The Hills," but a couple familiar faces are taking a pass on a trip down memory lane.

Kristin Cavallari, Whitney Port and Lo Bosworth were all noticeably absent from the 2018 MTV VMAs red carpet where the rest of "The Hills" gang reunited to launch their new series, "The Hills: New Beginnings."

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, Audrina Patridge, Stephanie Pratt and more of the gang were all spotted on the red carpet and promised some exciting moments on their new series.