Kristin Cavallari, Whitney Port & Lo Bosworth Skip 'The Hills' Reunion: See The Trailer For 'The Hills: New Beginnings'

Heidi Pratt, Gunner Pratt and Spencer Pratt attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
MTV is bringing back "The Hills," but a couple familiar faces are taking a pass on a trip down memory lane.
Kristin Cavallari, Whitney Port and Lo Bosworth were all noticeably absent from the 2018 MTV VMAs red carpet where the rest of "The Hills" gang reunited to launch their new series, "The Hills: New Beginnings."
Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, Audrina Patridge, Stephanie Pratt and more of the gang were all spotted on the red carpet and promised some exciting moments on their new series.
Audrina Patridge and Stephanie Pratt attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Check out the trailer that debuted at the 2018 MTV VMAs.
"The Hills: New Beginnings" is slated to premiere in 2019.