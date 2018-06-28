Kylie Jenner Is Already Thinking About Her 5-Month-Old Daughter’s First Birthday Party

They grow up so fast!
Kylie Jenner’s little girl, Stormi, turns 5 months old on Sunday, but the makeup mogul is already thinking about her baby’s first birthday bash!
On Wednesday, the 20-year-old opened up about Stormi's big day and her plans for an “epic” party.
“Stormi is going to be 5 months this weekend, which really is tripping me. That means we’re halfway to a year… almost. And I’m already thinking about her first birthday and how it’s going to be epic,” she said.
“I was going to do super magical unicorn theme but North and Penelope beat me to it….So I have to think of something else,” Kylie added.
There’s still seven months to go until baby Stormi turns 1 year old in February, so Kylie has plenty of time to figure out their party plans. While the theme is still up in the air, one thing’s for sure – Stormi’s soiree will be huge.
The “Life of Kylie” star also gave her followers another glimpse at her daughter. Kylie shared a sweet Snapchat video of herself in bed with Stormi, showing the baby’s arm. The Kylie Cosmetics founder previously deleted all photos of Stormi’s face from social media and explained why she suddenly decided to keep her family life private.