Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Get Flirty In Sexy New Fashion Show Photos

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott just put on a flirty new display in new snaps!

Kylie, 23, posted several fashion-fabulous snaps for new designer Matthew Williams debut collection for Givenchy and it appears that she had a little company when she was enjoying the new clothes – her on-and-off-again partner, Travis.

“dress up with @matthewmwilliams @givenchyofficial 🤍 this collection is wow 🤤🤤 congrats !!! can’t wait to see more. ✨✨,” Kylie captioned a series of snaps.

In the first pic, Travis is nuzzled up against Kylie and showing off his rock-hard abs as he nonchalantly lifts up his shirt. In the next snap, Travis goes fully shirtless as Kylie gently rests beside him giving the camera a sexy stare.

The pair called it quits shortly after welcoming their daughter, Stormi, but in quarantine it appears the duo have rekindled a close bond.

In March 2020, a source told People that Kylie and Travis weren’t in a rush to put a label their relationship. “Things are great with Kylie and Travis. They are very happy. Kylie still isn’t labeling their relationship,” the source explained. “It seems they aren’t seeing other people, though.”

Relationship or not, these two make hot models!