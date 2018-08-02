Kylie Jenner & Caitlyn Jenner Have A Blast Trying On Kylie's New Instagram Filters

Caitlyn Jenner and Kylie Jenner spend a girls day together on August 2, 2018. (Credit: Instagram)
Kylie Jenner is teaching Caitlyn Jenner a thing or two about social media!
The father-daughter duo stepped out for a little lunch date on Wednesday and Kylie took the time to show Caitlyn some of the awesome new features from her Instagram Filters.
Kylie Jenner shows off her new Instagram Filters. (Credit: Instagram)
Cailtlyn, 68, immediately asked her 20-year-old daughter what the heck a Instgram filter is. Naturally, Kylie shared the dish, telling fans that she went out that day with absolutely no makeup and her new filters make you look "totally flawless."
The new filters allow fans to put on colors from her Kylie Lip Kit, giving the appearance that they are wearing makeup on social media even if they aren't in real life.
Caitlyn Jenner clearly is having a blast with the lip filters! (Credit: Instagram)
Caitlyn seemed pretty impressed as her daughter showed off multiple lip colors like "Posey" and a darker shade.
"It just makes you look flawless, and you can try on all my colors, and it gives you a little lash," Kylie shared in a video as she showed off her glammed up Instagram look.
Even Caitlyn got in on the fun when Kylie popped a dark color on her and she exclaimed, "ooooo."
Ok, now does everyone see why Kylie is on the cover of Forbes!? She's a genius.
