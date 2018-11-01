Kylie Jenner Cheers On Travis Scott As He Slays His Halloween Performance

How did Kylie Jenner spend her Halloween? Cheering on her man, of course – she wouldn’t have it any other way!
Travis Scott performed at a blowout, celeb-filled Halloween bash at Delilah in West Hollywood, and a source tells Access his ladylove was on tap to sing along to all of her man's jams.
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 31: Travis Scott performs at Travis Scott's Halloween At The Weekend Unlimited Delilah Take Over on October 31, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Deliliah)
Kylie and Travis arrived at the party at about 1:30 AM and settled into a table in close range to the DJ, the source continued. The parents to Stormi, were definitely dressed to party. Kylie was dressed as a Fanta girl with her gals by her side.
Later in the night, Travis took the stage and he sang all of his hits (which Kylie knows every word to, btw) and did his own rendition of a Migos song with an unknown performer in a giant Quavo head piece!
Once Travis jumped into his performance, Kylie couldn’t stop smiling. She jumped around and looked happy as can be as she sang along to every song, our source added.
The guest list was definitely stacked at the party with Emily Ratajkowski, Odell Beckham Jr., Nikita Dragun, and Jaleel White in attendance. Later in the evening, Leonardo DiCaprio also showed up to the party! The "Wolf of Wall Street" actor arrived about 30 minutes prior to Travis' performance with a group of friends.
Looks like everyone had an awesome night!