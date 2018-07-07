Kylie Jenner Cracks A Joke About Baby Stormi's 'Perfect' Lips: 'She Didn't Get Those From Me!'

Kylie admitted to getting temporarily lip fillers in a May 2015 episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" after harboring a longtime insecurity about her naturally small lips.

In a September 2017 episode of "Life of Kylie," the star shed more light on her decision to plump up, dating it back to a bad experience kissing a boy at age 15.

"It was one of my first kisses, and a guy was like, 'I didn't think you would be a good kisser because you have such small lips,'" she recalled.

"It just really affected me. I just didn't feel desirable or pretty. I really wanted bigger lips. I would over-line my lips with lip liner just to create the illusion of bigger lips."

Kylie eventually channeled her lip worries into fuel for her makeup empire, Kylie Cosmetics.

"[My business] came from an insecurity and I turned it into something," Kylie told sister Kim Kardashian in a conversation for the Evening Standard. "I was insecure about my lips, and lipstick is what helped me feel confident. And I feel like people could see that it’s authentic to me, and it was organic, and it just worked."