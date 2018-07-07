Kylie Jenner Cracks A Joke About Baby Stormi's 'Perfect' Lips: 'She Didn't Get Those From Me!'

Stormi Webster may be the heir of her mom's lip kit empire, but it's her dad that's responsible for her "perfect" pucker!
In a new YouTube Q&A with best friend Jordyn Woods, Kylie revealed that her 5-month-old daughter shares a key physical feature with her father, rapper Travis Scott.
"She has the most perfect lips in the whole entire world. She didn't get those from me – Thank her dad for those!" the 20-year-old joked.
Kylie admitted to getting temporarily lip fillers in a May 2015 episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" after harboring a longtime insecurity about her naturally small lips.
In a September 2017 episode of "Life of Kylie," the star shed more light on her decision to plump up, dating it back to a bad experience kissing a boy at age 15.
"It was one of my first kisses, and a guy was like, 'I didn't think you would be a good kisser because you have such small lips,'" she recalled.
"It just really affected me. I just didn't feel desirable or pretty. I really wanted bigger lips. I would over-line my lips with lip liner just to create the illusion of bigger lips."
Kylie eventually channeled her lip worries into fuel for her makeup empire, Kylie Cosmetics.
"[My business] came from an insecurity and I turned it into something," Kylie told sister Kim Kardashian in a conversation for the Evening Standard. "I was insecure about my lips, and lipstick is what helped me feel confident. And I feel like people could see that it’s authentic to me, and it was organic, and it just worked."
While Stormi may not share her mom's lips, the two share other distinct features.
"I prayed and prayed that she would have my big eyes, and she has the biggest eyes ever," Kylie shared in the Q&A, smiling.
The reality star also joked that she and her daughter both have a "three-head" – a smaller than usual forehead.