Kylie Jenner Debuts New Blonde Hair – But Is It Real?

Kylie Jenner is the queen of hair versatility.
The reality star took to Instagram to show off a brand new hairstyle. In the photo, she is seen smiling while rocking platinum tresses.
"i think I was meant to be blonde," the caption reads.
The hair she's rocking is actually a wig! In the snap she tagged Tokyo Stylez, who frequently outfits King Kylie in a variety of colorful wigs.
And if you go to Toyko Stylez page, you'll notice he posted the same photo and tagged a hair brand that sells wigs.
But there's no shame in Kylie's wig game, she always looks good! Especially in a recent photo she shared of her body "goals."
The makeup mogul posted a throwback snap on Monday where she's seen posing in a sultry bikini in the water.
"summer goals," the caption reads.
Blonde or brunette, Kylie always slays!
-- Stephanie Swaim