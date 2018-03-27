Kylie Jenner Debuts New Blonde Hair – But Is It Real?

Kylie Jenner is the queen of hair versatility.

The reality star took to Instagram to show off a brand new hairstyle. In the photo, she is seen smiling while rocking platinum tresses.

"i think I was meant to be blonde," the caption reads.

i think i was meant to be blonde ????

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

The hair she's rocking is actually a wig! In the snap she tagged Tokyo Stylez, who frequently outfits King Kylie in a variety of colorful wigs.

And if you go to Toyko Stylez page, you'll notice he posted the same photo and tagged a hair brand that sells wigs.

But there's no shame in Kylie's wig game, she always looks good! Especially in a recent photo she shared of her body "goals."

The makeup mogul posted a throwback snap on Monday where she's seen posing in a sultry bikini in the water.

"summer goals," the caption reads.

summer goals ???? #tb

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Blonde or brunette, Kylie always slays!

-- Stephanie Swaim

