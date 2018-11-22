Kylie Jenner Jokes About Wanting To Eat Her Bodyweight On Thanksgiving

Kylie Jenner is too relatable!

The reality star took to Twitter to share how she plans to spend Thanksgiving this year.

“Can’t wait to eat my body weight in Thanksgiving food tomorrow,” she Tweeted on Wednesday night.

And after her playful joke, she went on to share a sincere message with her fans.

“But on that note i feel very thankful i was able to provide thanksgiving meals this year to people in need of one. it’s important to spread the love,” she wrote.

The makeup mogul also added that she’s thankful for her fans!

“thankful for you guys,” she concluded.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder will likely have a big holiday weekend, both personally and professionally.

She’s launching her 2019 calendar with The Kylie Shop on Black Friday, and has been sharing snaps promoting its launch.

In the photos she has a crown, likely in reference to her nickname “King Kylie,” and she rocks a festive gold dress.

“2 0 1 9 C A L E N D A R,” she wrote. “Launching Black Friday 9am pst on KylierJennerShop.com! exclusive new photos & a poster!”

Seems like Kylie has lots to be thankful for this year!

— by Stephanie Swaim