Kylie Jenner Posts A Cute Video Of Baby Stormi With Her BFF Jordyn Woods

Girl time!

Proud mom Kylie Jenner gave fans another peek at her newborn daughter Stormi Webster on Snapchat on Saturday afternoon when she posted an adorable clip of her baby girl being cradled by her BFF Jordyn Woods.

The 20-year-old reality star seemingly snapped the video of the quality girl time and captioned it, "Can they get any cuter." Uh, we think not!

Plus, it looks like Jordyn and Stormi have already formed the sweetest bond.