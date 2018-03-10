Kylie Jenner Posts A Cute Video Of Baby Stormi With Her BFF Jordyn Woods

Girl time!
Proud mom Kylie Jenner gave fans another peek at her newborn daughter Stormi Webster on Snapchat on Saturday afternoon when she posted an adorable clip of her baby girl being cradled by her BFF Jordyn Woods.
The 20-year-old reality star seemingly snapped the video of the quality girl time and captioned it, "Can they get any cuter." Uh, we think not!
Plus, it looks like Jordyn and Stormi have already formed the sweetest bond.
Kylie has slowly been sharing more and more glimpses of little Stormi on social media since giving birth on February 1.
But, this is the first time we've gotten to see the 1-month-old's full face—that is, without any filters!
WATCH: Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Post Adorable Pics Of Baby Stormi
Earlier this week, the makeup mogul sparked engagement rumors when she shared a ring with the initials "JW" on that finger. The jewelry and its placement sent fans into a frenzy since her boyfriend Travis Scott's real name is Jacques Webster.
However, Kylie explained that the ring has a double meaning because the initials also represent her best friend, Jordyn!
"Jacques Webster and Jordyn Woods are real ones, OK…," she clarified in the pic's caption.
WATCH: Kylie Jenner Shares Pic Of Ring With Travis Scott's Initials
-- Gabi Duncan