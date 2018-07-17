Kylie Jenner Reveals She Went On Tour With Travis Scott After Their First Date: 'We Rode Off Into The Sunset'

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott may be Hollywood's youngest power couple, but the Kylie Cosmetics mogul has kept her famous lips sealed about their romance – until now.

The two stars cover GQ magazine's August 2018 issue, where they reveal how their relationship went from "0 to Stormi" within a matter of months. While the couple is deeply in love (and happily raising their 5-month-old daughter together), sparks weren't flying from the start.

"You thought I didn't like you," Travis told the mag of their first impressions of each other.

"But now I know it's your standoff-ish personality," Kylie says