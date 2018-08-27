Kylie Jenner Reveals The Sweet Beauty Lessons She Hopes To Pass Down To Baby Stormi

For Kylie Jenner, motherhood has redefined her definition of beauty.
At only 21 years old, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul has quickly become the biggest beauty and fashion trendsetter in the world. But while Kylie holds the honor of being the world’s youngest self-made billionaire, giving birth to her daughter Stormi is her biggest achievement of all.
In a video from her stunning Vogue Australia cover shoot, the "Life of Kylie" star intimately opened up about how she's grown since welcoming her firstborn
"Creating life was one of the most beautiful moments in my life," Kylie said. "It's hard to explain why, it's just when you experience it you understand."
While haters have labeled the reality star as vain because of her luxurious lifestyle, Kylie hopes to raise Stormi with her own sense of inner-beauty.
"Beauty to me means Stormi," she told the mag. "The beauty lesson that I want to pass on to Stormi is probably just be care-free and experiment. And let her experiment with her look and who she wants to be. Ten years from now I just want to be happy, whatever I'm doing."
Kylie is proving to be wise beyond her years!