Kylie Jenner is living it up on her vacation!

The makeup mogul recently shared a snap from her gorgeous tropical vacation she’s on with bff Jordyn Woods, baby Stormi and Travis Scott.

And Justin Bieber slid into the comments section writing, “Wow lucky where’s the invite to hails and i.”

Kylie responded with an invitation, “loll you love birds can come next time.”

Though Jailey isn’t currently with Kylie, Travis Scott is! King Kylie planted a smooch on her man under the sun.

On top of all that, Kylie and Jordyn posed for a fun beach photo, with Kylie in a form-fitting silver minidress.

“go check @jordynwoods page to see MY view,” she wrote.

In the other photo, Jordyn is seen holding her bestie’s hand in a neon yellow dress.

“Look at @kyliejenner’s page to see what I see,” she said.

This vacation is givng us serious #fomo!

— by Stephanie Swaim