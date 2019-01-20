Kylie Jenner Says ‘Love Birds’ Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Can Come On Her Next Vacay

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner is living it up on her vacation!

The makeup mogul recently shared a snap from her gorgeous tropical vacation she’s on with bff Jordyn Woods, baby Stormi and Travis Scott.

And Justin Bieber slid into the comments section writing, “Wow lucky where’s the invite to hails and i.”

View this post on Instagram

don’t ever wanna leave

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Kylie responded with an invitation, “loll you love birds can come next time.”

Though Jailey isn’t currently with Kylie, Travis Scott is! King Kylie planted a smooch on her man under the sun.

View this post on Instagram

🖤

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

On top of all that, Kylie and Jordyn posed for a fun beach photo, with Kylie in a form-fitting silver minidress.

“go check @jordynwoods page to see MY view,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram

go check @jordynwoods page to see MY view 😍

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

In the other photo, Jordyn is seen holding her bestie’s hand in a neon yellow dress.

“Look at @kyliejenner’s page to see what I see,” she said.

View this post on Instagram

Look at @kyliejenner’s page to see what I see 😍

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

This vacation is givng us serious #fomo!

— by Stephanie Swaim

Copyright © 2019 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read More