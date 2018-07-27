Kylie Jenner Shared A Relatable Mom Tweet & Fans Are Loving It

Kylie Jenner may be a regular mom after all.
The 20-year-old just gave birth to her daughter Stormi in February, but time is flying by too quickly for the makeup mogul.
On Thursday, Kylie took to Twitter to reflect on her baby girl turning six months old. "Stormi will be 6 months in 6 days," she wrote. "How did this happen? Moms, do your babies grow as fast as mine?"
The tweet deeply resonated with fellow mommas, as she was flooded with replies from fans who could relate to her parenting struggle.
Since giving birth to Stormi six months ago, Kylie has proven to be a very dedicated mom. The "Life of Kylie" star has continuously shared adorable snaps of her baby girl on social media, giving fans a glimpse into their super sweet mother-daughter relationship.
Kylie's family is also obsessed with baby Stormi. Kylie took to Snapchat recently to share an adorable video of grandma Kris Jenner cradling her little one.
Auntie Kendall Jenner was also seen on Kylie's Snapchat holding her sweet niece.
Stormi is one loved baby!