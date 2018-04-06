Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable New Pics Of Baby Stormi

Kylie Jenner and her baby girl are out and about!
The proud mom gave her fans new up-close looks at daughter Stormi Webster on her Instagram story on Thursday, sharing a cute pair of photos showing the infant nestled in her stroller.
"Walk w mommy and daddy," Kylie wrote on one pic, hinting that she and boyfriend Travis Scott were out for a family stroll with their bundle of joy.
(Instagram)
Little Stormi apparently needed a nap during the outing, and Kylie captured the cute moment with another snap of the 2-month-old with her eyes closed.
"Sleepy Stormi," Kylie wrote, this time zooming in closer on her daughter's sweet face.
(Instagram)
The makeup mogul couldn't seem more thrilled about parenthood since welcoming Stormi on Feb. 1, but is also focused on maintaining her personal health and confidence.
Kylie previously revealed that she gained 40 pounds during her pregnancy, and has been showing off her post-baby bod on social media since giving birth. But that doesn't mean the 20-year-old doesn't have fitness goals in mind.
On Thursday, Kylie Snapchatted a video of fresh rolls and butter being served in front of her, and wasn't shy about the torture of temptation.
"I need to lose 20 pounds, but this just looks too good!" she laughed.
-- Erin Biglow