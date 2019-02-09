They’re on the move!

Kylie Jenner shared a precious Instagram video on Friday of daughter Stormi Webster and niece Chicago West on their feet and adorably toddling around the kitchen together. “I still can’t believe they’re only two weeks apart,” she captioned the clip.

But despite the camera attention from her famous auntie, 1-year-old Chi was more preoccupied with a can of soup! “All these toys, girls, and you wanna play with the Campbell’s soup and artichoke hearts,” Kylie tells them in the snap as the tots walk off in opposite directions.

She then says, “OK, bye!” before little Stormi sweetly replies to her mom, “Bye!”

About a week ago, Kylie and boyfriend Travis Scott celebrated their baby girl’s first birthday on Feb. 1. “How did I get so lucky to have such a sweet, smart, happy baby,” the 21-year-old mom gushed in a heartfelt Instagram post. “I just couldn’t have dreamt you up, Storm.”

She added, “My love grows for you a thousand miles a minute. Every day with you is the best day of my life. Happy birthday to my angel on earth.”

— Gabi Duncan