Kylie Jenner Shares First Close-Up Picture Of Daughter Stormi

The wait is over — Kylie Jenner has finally shared a close-up photo of her daughter, Stormi Webster!

In a video on her Snapchat on Saturday morning, Kylie shared a sweet picture of her baby girl snuggled up in a blanket with a pacifier in her mouth. She captioned it, "My pretty girl" and added fire emojis around her head.

Little Stormi sure is precious. She clearly has the Kardashian-Jenner looks, with big brown eyes, tons of dark hair, and long eyelashes.