Kylie Jenner Shares First Close-Up Picture Of Daughter Stormi

The wait is over — Kylie Jenner has finally shared a close-up photo of her daughter, Stormi Webster!

In a video on her Snapchat on Saturday morning, Kylie shared a sweet picture of her baby girl snuggled up in a blanket with a pacifier in her mouth. She captioned it, "My pretty girl" and added fire emojis around her head. 

Little Stormi sure is precious. She clearly has the Kardashian-Jenner looks, with big brown eyes, tons of dark hair, and long eyelashes. 

Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner shares a close-up snap of daughter Stormi Webster. (Credit: Snapchat)

Kylie has kept close-up photos off  Stormi off of social media since welcoming her with boyfriend, Travis Scott, one month ago. The proud parents shared a couple photos — without revealing Storm's face — on Thursday to celebrate her month milestone. 

my angel baby is 1 month old today

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Aww! She's too cute, right?! 

Copyright ©
2018 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RueLaLa

Related news

Latest News