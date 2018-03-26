Kylie Jenner Shares Fitness Goals In Sizzling Pre-Pregnancy Throwback

Looks like Kylie Jenner is determined to get her pre-pregnancy body back!

The 20-year-old momma shared a sizzling bikini throwback to her Instagram on Sunday, showing off her curvy waist and flat tummy in a pool.

summer goals ???? #tb

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

"Summer goals," she captioned the black-and-white pic.

Despite water pouring on her, Kylie is seen wearing a full face of makeup in the snap – including eye shadow and fake eyelashes. So brave!

The post may allude that the reality star is determined to get her pre-pregnancy body back. Earlier this month, she shared a photo rocking a waist trainer to help slim down even more.

That's one hot momma! 

