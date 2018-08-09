Kylie Jenner Shares Stunning Portraits With Baby Stormi After Previously Removing Pics Of Her Face

Kylie Jenner just can't keep baby Stormi's cuteness to herself!
On Thursday, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul took to Instagram to share stunning portraits with her 6-month-old daughter. Kylie's posts come just hours ahead of her 21st birthday, as she plans to celebrate with her most precious present.
"Bringing in my birthday tonight with my most special gift," Kylie captioned the pic. "What was life before you, Stormi. I love you my little angel."
In the photo, Kylie is seen wearing a casual and chic LBD as she cradles baby Stormi in her arms. The captivating tot stares into the camera with her doe eyes while sweetly resting her head on her famous momma's chest. The soon-to-be 21-year-old looks flawless (as usual) with her makeup perfectly done.
The "Life of Kylie" star has gotten a head start on her birthday celebration. She kicked off the week by launching her 31st birthday collection for Kylie Cosmetics, which is filled with fun and vibrant pigments for the eyes and lips.
Kylie even got nostalgic, sharing photos of herself as a little kiddo. On Wednesday, she posted pics of herself as a toddler with her father for what appears to be a bowling-themed birthday bash.
Looks like Kylie doesn't need to blow out the candles this year – all her wishes already came true with baby Stormi!