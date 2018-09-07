Kylie Jenner Shows Off Baby Stormi's Adorable Dance Moves: See The Cute Vid!

Kylie Jenner's baby girl is already a dancing queen!

Stormi Webster showed off some adorable moves alongside her famous mom on Friday, bopping along in two cute videos posted to Kylie's Snapchat story.

Kylie can be heard singing ias she helps her 7-month-old stay upright in the black-and-white selfie clips, taken in front of a vanity mirror. 

WATCH: Kylie Jenner Is Super Pumped For The Return Of Her Abs Following Birth Of Stormi

"My lover," Kylie wrote in her caption.

The little one seems to like being front and center during Kylie's beauty prep. Earlier this week, the cosmetics mogul gave her followers a peek at Stormi sitting in her lap as she got her makeup done.

While Stormi looks like a natural in front of the camera, she's apparently not quite ready for the solo spotlight. Kylie revealed that the infant has developed an adorable habit to make sure her mama stays close by.

WATCH: Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Enjoy Cloudy Morning Cuddles With Baby Stormi

"Holding onto my hair is the new thing," Kylie captioned the sweet vid, zooming in on Stormi clutching a tiny fistful of platinum blonde locks.

Kylie has enjoyed sharing more frequent peeks at her parenthood journey lately, following her decision to delete nearly all photos of Stormi's face from her Instagram page earlier this year.

WATCH: Kylie Jenner Is Already Teaching Baby Stormi All About The Family Business

The mother-daughter pair soaked up some sun over Labor Day weekend, with Kylie sharing two Instagram photos of her and Stormi in their swimsuits.

Kylie's mini-me may also be following in her professional footsteps. The 21-year-old showed off a collection of new eye shadow singles in a series of Snapchat posts on Friday, and Stormi's hand makes a notable cameo in nearly all of them.

Stormi can't always join her mom, however. The reality star stepped out solo for a pair of back-to-back high-profile appearances on Thursday night, first donning a strapless, checkered mini for an Adidas launch event before switching to a skintight, dusty rose latex dress at LA hotspot The Nice Guy. 

-- Erin Biglow

