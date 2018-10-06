Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Freckles & Teases New Collaboration With James Charles

Kylie Jenner has got it going on!
The makeup mogul took to her Instagram to show off her sizzling post-baby body, rocking some black spandex and chunky black Gucci sneakers.
Her platinum hair is styled in loose, flowing curls that frame her flawlessly made up face.
"stormis mom has got it goin onnnnnn," she wrote.
Prior to her glam photo op, she showed off a more low key look, posing for a snap with YouTube beauty legend James Charles.
They both serve up fierce lewks, showing off their freckles as the smize into the camera. Kylie rocks matching pink hair clips and pink acrylic nails, and they both are donning color-coordinated white tops.
"bare faces sisters," James wrote. "video coming soon."
It's not currently known what the two makeup moguls video will be about, but James shared a couple more behind-the-scenes videos teasing the upcoming collab on his Instagram story.
In one video, he utters his iconic catchphrase, "Hi Sisters!" while Kylie responds, "Hi!".
They are also seen posing in what appears to be James' studio, where they are seen hugging each other.
The video could very likely be a demo using some of Kylie's makeup line, which just released a 2018 Halloween line.
The new spooky 3D set launches on Oct. 12, according to the Kylie Cosmetics Instagram page. The Halloween collection appears to have a colorful eye palette, four new crème lipsticks, one new lip kit, one gloss, a new highlighter, and two glitter eye sets.
Are you excited to see Kylie and James' collaboration?
-- Stephanie Swaim