Kylie Jenner Skips Out On 2018 People's Choice Awards: Where Was She!?

Kylie Jenner let her famous family accept the 2018 People's Choice Award for Reality TV Show Of 2018 without her!
The youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner family opted out of the award show on Sunday night, leaving sister Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner to accept the honor.
Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner backstage during the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on November 11, 2018
Kylie was noticeably absent — but since welcoming her daughter, Stormi, she has stayed largely out of the spotlight and rarely steps out for big events.
But before you think Kylie was just chilling with a night in — think again! The reality star mama revealed on Instagram on Sunday that she dyed her brunette, dark locks a bright shade of blonde!
So while the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner was hitting red carpets, Kylie was busy beautifying!
