Kylie Jenner Slams Rumors That Travis Scott Is Not Stormi's Dad

The beauty entrepreneur's confession comes after her bodyguard also took to Instagram to slam rumors that he was in any way involved with Kylie. He shared a post on Instagram on Saturday titled, "My first and last comment" and wrote a lengthy explanation about how disrespectful the rumors about a possible romantic relationship with Kylie are.

"I am a very private person and would normally never answer to gossip and stories that are so ridiculous that they are laughable."

"Out of deep respect for Kylie, Travis, their daughter together and their families, I would like to set the record straight that my interactions with Kylie and her family have been limited in strictly a professional capacity only," Tim wrote to his 735,000 followers.

Tim, who is also a member of the Los Angeles Police Department, concluded the statement: "There is no story here and I ask that the media no longer include me in any narrative that is incredibly disrespectful to their family."

Kylie and Travis have been dating since April 2017, but unlike previous Kardashian-Jenner relationships, Kylie and Travis stay largely out of the spotlight. The duo made their red carpet debut just last week at the 2018 Met Gala.