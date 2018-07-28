Kylie Jenner Takes Baby Stormi To Buy Every Magazine With Her Picture On The Cover

Kylie Jenner Cracks A Joke About Baby Stormi's 'Perfect' Lips: 'She Didn't Get Those From Me!' Read more at http://www.accessonline.com/articles/kylie-jenner-cracks-joke-about-baby-stormis-perfect-lips-she-didnt-get-those-me/#fA6RWkR5yJUhQcJi.99

Kylie Jenner is her own biggest fan.

On Friday, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul made it her mission to buy every magazine with her face on the cover, with baby Stormi and her BFF Jordyn Woods in tow. Kylie documented the quick trip on her Snapchat, sharing videos of her squad hitting up a local magazine stand.

Kylie Jordyn and Stormi 7/27/18

A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on

“Me, Stormi and Jordyn are going to the closest magazine stand and picking up the Forbes situation,” she told her followers. The 20-year-old was then pictured perusing through hundreds of magazines while carrying her adorable daughter.

What would you do if you saw Kylie just casually walking down the street with Stormi? 7/27/18

A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on

“We gotta get these—all of these,” she said while completely buying out the stand’s stock of GQ. Kylie covered the mag’s August issue with boyfriend Travis Scott, marking the couple’s first ever interview together.

Stormi helping mom pick up her magazine covers 7/27/18

A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on

Next, the “Life of Kylie” star picked up every copy of Forbes magazine, where she was hailed as the world’s youngest self-made billionaire. Kylie appeared to be unfazed by the backlash surrounding the honor, as she was filmed walking away with a fat stack of copies.

Mom and daughter goals 7/27/18

A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on

Making baby Stormi proud, Kylie!

Copyright ©
2018 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RueLaLa

Related news

Latest News