Kylie Jenner Takes Baby Stormi To Buy Every Magazine With Her Picture On The Cover

Kylie Jenner is her own biggest fan.
On Friday, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul made it her mission to buy every magazine with her face on the cover, with baby Stormi and her BFF Jordyn Woods in tow. Kylie documented the quick trip on her Snapchat, sharing videos of her squad hitting up a local magazine stand.
“Me, Stormi and Jordyn are going to the closest magazine stand and picking up the Forbes situation,” she told her followers. The 20-year-old was then pictured perusing through hundreds of magazines while carrying her adorable daughter.
“We gotta get these—all of these,” she said while completely buying out the stand’s stock of GQ. Kylie covered the mag’s August issue with boyfriend Travis Scott, marking the couple’s first ever interview together.
Next, the “Life of Kylie” star picked up every copy of Forbes magazine, where she was hailed as the world’s youngest self-made billionaire. Kylie appeared to be unfazed by the backlash surrounding the honor, as she was filmed walking away with a fat stack of copies.
Making baby Stormi proud, Kylie!