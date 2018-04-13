Kylie Jenner Takes Baby Stormi For A Walk In A Custom Fendi Stroller & Matching Outfit

Kylie Jenner is officially the most fashionable mom in the neighborhood.
The 20-year-old reality star shared a chic snap of herself taking her baby girl out for a jaunt around the block on Thursday.
"Stormi strolls," she captioned the pic.
But Kylie isn't like most moms – she's a cool mom. The makeup mogul is seen pushing Stormi along in a custom Fendi Inglesina Classic Logo Pram Stroller, and wearing a matching vintage Fendi dress. The stroller (without the custom furry cover) retails for $1,900. Paired with a vintage Fendi fanny pack and Acne boots, Kylie turns this Calabasas sidewalk into a runway.
The Kardashian-Jenner family has been having a lot of fun with Fendi lately. Last month, Kim posted this sexy Instagram rocking an entire outfit decked out with the iconic Fendi monogram.
"Fendi Fan," she wrote.
At just 3 months old, Stormi is already a style icon!