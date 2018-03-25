Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Debut New Mom And Dad Lamborghinis

Mommy and Daddy just got super fly rides! 

Kylie Jenner showed off  a set of brand new Lamborghinis on Friday, which she sneakily captioned "Mom and Dad."

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott got brand new cars! (Credit: Snapchat)

The new mom, who gave birth to daughter Stormi a little over a month ago, shared photos of their fancy new whips on Snapchat. The cars feature butterfly doors and are orange and brown. 

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner gave fans a closeup look at the new car. (Credit: Snapchat)

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner showed off a fun snap inside her new car. (Credit: Snapchat)

 "That’s a wrappppp" she wrote alongside a closeup look of the car. 

Now the only question is – will these fit a car seat for Baby Stormi? 

