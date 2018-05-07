Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Make Their Red Carpet Debut At 2018 Met Gala

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are taking their relationship to the next level!

The new parents attended the 2018 Met Gala together on Monday night, marking their first-ever red carpet appearance together. The duo, who welcomed daughter Stormi in February, weren't shy with their public affection – holding hands, kissing each on the cheek, and wrapping their arms around one another as photographers snapped pictures.

Kylie showed off her post-baby bod on their high-profile date night, wearing a curve-hugging Alexander Wang gown with a midriff cutout. The makeup entrepreneur kept her hair pinned back in a simple bun, but went bold with her accessories, wearing tiny, opaque sunglasses and shiny bangles. Travis, meanwhile, matched his girlfriend in an all-black Alexander Wang suit.