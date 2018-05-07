Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Make Their Red Carpet Debut At 2018 Met Gala

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Getty Images)
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are taking their relationship to the next level!
The new parents attended the 2018 Met Gala together on Monday night, marking their first-ever red carpet appearance together. The duo, who welcomed daughter Stormi in February, weren't shy with their public affection – holding hands, kissing each on the cheek, and wrapping their arms around one another as photographers snapped pictures.
Kylie showed off her post-baby bod on their high-profile date night, wearing a curve-hugging Alexander Wang gown with a midriff cutout. The makeup entrepreneur kept her hair pinned back in a simple bun, but went bold with her accessories, wearing tiny, opaque sunglasses and shiny bangles. Travis, meanwhile, matched his girlfriend in an all-black Alexander Wang suit.
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City (Getty Images)
Kylie and Travis weren't the only couple to make their red carpet debut at the annual gala. Rumored "Riverdale" lovebirds Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse seemingly confirmed their blossoming romance by posing for affectionate photos together.
Shawn Mendes also made things official with Hailey Baldwin, wrapping his arm around the pink-haired beauty on the Met Gala carpet.
Katharine McPhee and David Foster similarly had the look of love as they posed together the event, a bold instance of PDA after after over a year of playing coy about their relationship.
Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Getty Images)
Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Getty Images)
David Foster and Katharine McPhee attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Getty Images)