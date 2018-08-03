Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Share Adorable PDA Moment During The Rapper’s Album Release Party

Kylie Jenner is one proud girlfriend.

Thursday night, the Kylie Cosmetics boss celebrated the release of Travis Scott’s new album, "Astroworld," with an epic listening party in Chicago during Lollapalooza. Friends and fans of the famous couple attended the ghoulish, carnival themed event and were treated to merchandise and food from Shake Shack.

The 20-year-old momma couldn’t help but gush over her man and didn’t shy away from hanging all over him during the party. Kylie was caught wrapping her arms around Travis on the dance floor, sharing an adorable embrace.