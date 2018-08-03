Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Share Adorable PDA Moment During The Rapper’s Album Release Party

Kylie Jenner is one proud girlfriend.

Thursday night, the Kylie Cosmetics boss celebrated the release of Travis Scott’s new album, "Astroworld," with an epic listening party in Chicago during Lollapalooza. Friends and fans of the famous couple attended the ghoulish, carnival themed event and were treated to merchandise and food from Shake Shack.

The 20-year-old momma couldn’t help but gush over her man and didn’t shy away from hanging all over him during the party. Kylie was caught wrapping her arms around Travis on the dance floor, sharing an adorable embrace.

In another video, the rapper is seen sharing some major PDA with his girl as they share a passionate smooch in the middle of the party.

Too cute!

While the pair tends to keep their relationship low key, Kylie shared a sizzling snap ahead of the listening party where she rocked some of her man’s "Astroworld" merch. The “Life of Kylie” star showed off her banging body in a tied-up t-shirt, along with a pair of skinny jeans.

you didn’t have to go this hard baby ???? Astroworld just dropped and it’s the craziest ride of my life ????????????

"You didn’t have to go this hard baby,” she captioned the pic. “Astroworld just dropped and it’s the craziest ride of my life."

Kylie left for Chicago Thursday afternoon in a private jet with BFF Jordyn Woods. The plane was customized with the “Astroworld” logo in support of Travis’ new release.

Baby Stormi missed one heck of a party!

