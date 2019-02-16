Kym Johnson-Herjavec Flaunts Her Post-Baby Bod In #9MonthChallenge Post

Kym Johnson-Herjavec shows off her post-baby body!

The former “Dancing with the Stars” pro posted a side-by-side comparison on her Instagram Stories on Friday, flaunting her body’s impressive transformation since giving birth to twins nine months ago.

Kym, 42, donned a black bikini in both pics and captioned the snaps, “#9monthchallenge,” a cheeky twist on the recent viral #10YearChallenge. Kym shows off her toned abs while holding her son Hudson Robert and daughter Haven Mae in the “after” pic.

Kym announced the happy news with a black-and-white Instagram pic featuring Robert holding both babies. “I never thought my heart could feel so full. We’re so in love with our little angels. Born at 7.44am and 7.45am 4/23/18,” the dancer wrote.

The two-time Mirrorball Trophy winner recently posted a pair of pics of her cuties on Valentine’s Day. Little Haven Mae is pictured in a onesie adorned with a huge heart, and the tiny tot topped with an adorable red bow. “My ❤️,” Kym captioned.

In an accompanying post, baby Hudson is seen laughing below a bunch of heart-shaped balloons, and the proud mama wrote, “Cheeks to swoon over ❤️.”

Kym and Robert welcomed their twins on April 23. The “Shark Tank” star was already the father of three children from a previous marriage.