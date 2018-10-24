Lady Antebellum Announces Las Vegas Residency At The Palms Casino

The band is very excited to take on Vegas and has described it as a "special place" for them.

"I've celebrated my birthday in Vegas and we won our first award ever as Lady A at the ACM Awards," Hillary Scott said. “So, we are looking forward to making it our second home, bringing along some of our friends from Nashville and creating a show unlike we've ever put together before."

The first concert will kick-off Feb. 8, 2019 at the Resort's Pearl Concert Theater. Public ticket sales begin Nov. 2.