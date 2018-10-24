Lady Antebellum Announces Las Vegas Residency At The Palms Casino

Lady Antebellum is ready to take center stage in Las Vegas come February!
The country group, including Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley, and Dave Haywood, have announced that they will pick up residency at The Palms Casino Resort for a 15-date showing in 2019.
This will be the seven-time Grammy winners' first ever Las Vegas residency, which they have appropriately named "Our Kind of Vegas." They are also the first country band to headline for this venue – so it’s kind of a big deal!
In a formal press release, it was revealed that Lady A will be taking a different approach to their normal set during their time in Sin City.
Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood from Lady Antebellum perform onstage during the 10th Annual ACM Honors at the Ryman Auditorium on August 30, 2016 in Nashville (Getty Images)
The band is very excited to take on Vegas and has described it as a "special place" for them.
"I've celebrated my birthday in Vegas and we won our first award ever as Lady A at the ACM Awards," Hillary Scott said. “So, we are looking forward to making it our second home, bringing along some of our friends from Nashville and creating a show unlike we've ever put together before."
The first concert will kick-off Feb. 8, 2019 at the Resort's Pearl Concert Theater. Public ticket sales begin Nov. 2.