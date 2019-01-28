Lady Gaga may not have taken home any SAG Awards on Sunday night, but it looks like she got another prize — tons of kissed from her fiancé Christian Carino. The couple couldn’t keep their hands off each other during Sunday’s ceremony, noticeably locking lips and holding hands wherever they went.

In several steamy snaps, Gaga is seen pulling in her main squeeze for a sultry kiss during commercial breaks.

In another hot snap, Gaga’s white Dior dress is flashing her super sexy legs as Christian leans in to give his lady a kiss on the cheek. Gaga is looking down at the ground in the sweet moment. The duo have definitely been hot and heavy throughout award season. The paid was seen holding hands at the Critics’ Choice Awards and sneaking in a couple smooches and also shared plenty of PDA at the Golden Globe Awards.

As of Bradley Cooper last night? Well, he and Gaga posed for a couple pics, but instead of his sexy partner Irina Shayk as his date, he brought his mom Gloria. So there was no PDA on that front this time around.

