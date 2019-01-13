It’s true love for these co-stars!

Lady Gaga took home gold at the 2019 Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday. In the category for best actress in a movie, Glenn Close and Gaga both snagged the prestigious honor, which marked the second tie of the night.

Glenn was honored for her work in “The Wife,” while Gaga won for her incredible performance in “A Star is Born.”

During her acceptance speech, the “Bad Romance” singer gave thanks to a lot of people, including her co-star and pal Bradley Cooper.

“Bradley, you are a magical filmmaker. And you are just as magical of a human being. I have never had an experience with a director or an actor like I had with you,” she said. “And I will cherish it forever.”

“You seamlessly were both the love of my life and the man behind the camera,” she declared.

This isn’t the first time Gaga has gushed about her heartfelt admiration for Bradley tonight!

When the 32-year-old star also won the award for Best Song, she gave a tearful shout out to her co-star during her acceptance speech.

“I’ll never forget playing it for Bradley for the first time and seeing his face light up and then singing it live together, take after take . . . I was mesmerized both as myself and as my character Ally,” she shared. “I was basking in the brilliant transformation of Bradley into Jackson Maine, singing on his stage, and overwhelmed by the storytelling and power in his voice.”

But before she left the Critics’ Choice Award stage, Gaga also made sure to make a special shout out to another man in her life, her fiancé Christian Carino. She gushed to the crowd, “Thank you, Christian, my love. Thank you.”

It looks like two special guys have the admiration of Mother Monster!