Lady Gaga Is Devastated Over The Tragic Suicide Of Zombie Boy Rick Genest

Model Rick Genest 'Zombie Boy' attends Relativity Media's '21 and Over' premiere at Westwood Village Theatre on February 21, 2013 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Relativity Media)
Lady Gaga is devastated over the tragic death of Zombie Boy, Rick Genest.
Genest reportedly took his own life earlier this week at his Montreal, Canada, home and was a longtime friend of Lady Gaga. He appareled in her 2011 music video "Born This Way." Lady Gaga took to Twitter to share a series of tweets honoring her friend and muse as well as speak out about mental health.
"The suicide of friend Rick Genest, Zombie Boy is beyond devastating. We have to work harder to change the culture, bring Mental Health to the forefront and erase the stigma that we can’t talk about it. If you are suffering, call a friend or family today. We must save each other," she wrote to her 76.5 million followers.
"Science tells us that it takes 21 days to form a habit, if you are suffering from Mental Health issue I beckon for today to be your first day or a continuation of the work you’ve been doing. Reach out if you’re in pain, and if you know someone who is, reach out to them too," she continued.
Lady Gaga then committed to using her Born This Way Foundation to help explore cultures of kindness so that other friends may not find themselves in the same situation.
"Kindness and mental health aren’t one time practices. They aren’t just to do list items. This fall, in partnership with @btwfoundation, I’ll explore the power of habits to build cultures of kindness and wellness. Sign up to learn more https://secure.bornthisway.foundation/page/3554/subscribe/1?locale=en-US …," Lady Gaga closed her statement.
Leave it to Lady Gaga to not only pen a touching tribute, but also be a leader.