Lady Gaga Is Devastated Over The Tragic Suicide Of Zombie Boy Rick Genest

Lady Gaga is devastated over the tragic death of Zombie Boy, Rick Genest.



Genest reportedly took his own life earlier this week at his Montreal, Canada, home and was a longtime friend of Lady Gaga. He appareled in her 2011 music video "Born This Way." Lady Gaga took to Twitter to share a series of tweets honoring her friend and muse as well as speak out about mental health.

"The suicide of friend Rick Genest, Zombie Boy is beyond devastating. We have to work harder to change the culture, bring Mental Health to the forefront and erase the stigma that we can’t talk about it. If you are suffering, call a friend or family today. We must save each other," she wrote to her 76.5 million followers.