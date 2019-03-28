Lady Gaga Ended Things With Christian Carino Because He Was “Jealous” (Reports)

February was a big month for Lady Gaga – so big that her broken engagement to Christian Carino seemed rather quiet.

The news of their split broke just a few days before the popstar, 33, won an Oscar for her song “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born.”

So, why did they couple call it quits? And no, it’s not because she is in love with Bradley Cooper.

A source told Us Weekly that things started to go downhill at the end of their two-year relationship.

“Chris didn’t treat Gaga very well toward the end,” the source said.

But, apparently the “Avengers: Endgame” star Jeremy Renner was a big support during the breakup.

Lady Gaga “really leaned on” him as a pal “in the weeks after it ended,” the insider shared.

A second source added that Christian, 49, was “jealous” and was “trying to find her all the time and texted her a lot.”

It was also reported that Gaga’s friends were not Team Christian, either.

“Her friends didn’t like him,” the source said.

Yikes! Can you say, “red flag?”

The source also revealed that “Gaga was the one who broke things off” with the talent agent.

I guess we all kinda saw it coming with all the cringeworthy body language at the SAG Awards…

No need for that bad romance!