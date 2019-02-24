Lady Gaga Is Dripping In 80 Carats Of Tiffany’s Diamonds At The 2019 Oscars

Lady Gaga is rocking a whopping 80 carats of Tiffany diamonds at the 91st annual Academy Awards!

The “A Star Is Born” actress definitely showed off her star power with the brilliant diamond necklace, which features the super rare Tiffany diamond. The white diamond necklace that showcases the legendary Tiffany Diamond was fitted especially for Lady Gaga. The dazzling necklace is comprised of 16 cushion-cut diamonds of over 80 total carats and 46 round brilliant diamonds of over 15 total carats.

Not only is the Tiffany diamond and Gaga’s entire looks super rare — the Tiffany diamond itself has only been worn by two women before her.

Mrs. Mary Whitehouse wore a lavish necklace set with the diamond for the 1957 Tiffany Ball in Newport, Rhode Island; and Audrey Hepburn wore a Jean Schlumberger necklace of diamond ribbons surrounding the diamond in publicity photographs for the 1961 film “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.” Schlumberger also designed the now famous Bird on a Rock setting in which the diamond was mounted for the 1995 Schlumberger retrospective at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris.

Leave it to Gaga to absolutely stun at the Oscars — now, we’ll just have to wait and see if she brings home some Oscar bling to match her diamonds!

