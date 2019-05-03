Lady Gaga Returns To Instagram After Nearly 2-Month Break In New Jet-Setting Photos

Lady Gaga is back and ready to make a major fashion statement!

After a nearly two-month social media silence, Mother Monster returned to Instagram on Friday to tease her anticipated appearance at the upcoming Met Gala. Gaga is co-chairing this year’s event with Anna Wintour, Harry Styles, Serena Williams and Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele, and hit the skies for New York City with a message telling followers to be sure and stay tuned.

“Met Gala here we come. Destination ‘Camp,'” she wrote, referencing the theme set for Monday’s event.

For those picturing khakis and hiking boots, think again. The idea is inspired by Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay “Notes on Camp” and will explore “how the elements of irony, humor, parody, pastiche, artifice, theatricality, and exaggeration are expressed in fashion,” according to The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s website.

The Oscar winner is long known for her over-the-top and fearless fashion choices, so the concept sounds right up her alley. Fans are already speculating what she may have in store, but Gaga appeared to have already dropped one big hint with the ’90s-inspired Marc Jacobs outfit seen in her latest post.

“Can’t wait to see your LEWK for Monday,” the designer commented, alongside kiss-face emoji.

The “Shallow” singer couldn’t seem more ready for a return to the spotlight, but her recent lower profile is understandable given the non-stop award season buzz for “A Star Is Born” and her breakup with now-former fiancé Christian Carino.

Despite a packed personal and professional life, Gaga still doesn’t seem to be taking herself too seriously. The 33-year-old joked that she hadn’t shaved her legs in four days and dared followers to zoom in on the snaps for confirmation.

“[R]eally completes the look,” she wrote.

— Erin Biglow