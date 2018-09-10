Lady Gaga Says She's 'Nothing' Like Her 'A Star Is Born' Character: 'She Completely Gave Up On Herself'

Gaga went on to explain how Cooper's character helps Ally find the confidence she needs to put herself center stage, literally and figuratively.

"She's given up, and his belief in her to tell her story, to be an artist, the love that he has for her, that’s what helps her soar," she said of the professional and personal relationship that blooms between Ally and Jackson.

While Gaga shared enthusiasm and appreciation for the opportunity to take on Ally's story, she explained how needing an emotional and creative boost of her own has never been an issue.

"I like to do whatever I want whenever I feel like it. I just like to be myself. I have a sense of identity of who I am. That's what's so wonderful about playing this character," she said. "I got to completely strip myself of who I am and draw upon other things in me to play Ally."