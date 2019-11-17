Lady Gaga Serves As Bridesmaid (And Dances On A Bar!) At Her Best Friends’ Wedding: ‘Time To Party!’

Lady Gaga helped two of her closest friends say “I do” this weekend!

The “Million Reasons” singer served as a bridesmaid in the wedding of her longtime makeup artist, Sarah Nicole Tanno, and one of her guitarists, Tim Stewart.

Gaga wore a bubblegum pink silk bridesmaid’s dress with a thigh-high slit to the ceremony, which was held on the beach at sunset. The gown perfectly matched her hair, which she dyed pink earlier this fall.

Following the ceremony, Gaga posed for a celebratory photo with her toes in the sand and her bouquet raised toward the sky.

“Two of my best friends @sarahtannomakeup @timstewart just got married. Time to party!” she wrote atop the pic, which she posted on her Instagram Stories.

Gaga also struck a pose with another pink-clad bridesmaid, makeup artist Phuong Tran, as well as her manager Bobby Campbell, who was one of Sarah’s bridesmen.

Later on, Gaga let loose with her pals for some late-night revelry. The Haus Laboratories mogul and other members of the bridal party broke out their best dance moves on top of a bar as Usher’s “Yeah!” blasted in the background.

Throughout the song, Gaga placed her hands on Sarah’s hips and whipped her watermelon-colored hair, clearly having the time of her life!

The Oscar winner posted videos of their dance on her Instagram Stories the afternoon after the wedding, and she included an emoji with a bandaged head – likely suggesting that her all-out partying left her with a bit of a headache.

Clearly no one can turn up like Gaga!